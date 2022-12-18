Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lifted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average is $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

