Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE EVT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,088. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
