eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 17,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,561,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $67.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

