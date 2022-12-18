eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $479.95 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,704.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00609576 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00269978 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00045903 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,255,367,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
