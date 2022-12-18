Efforce (WOZX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $242,530.79

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $30.79 million and approximately $242,530.79 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars.

