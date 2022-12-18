eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 246,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,241. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $277.85 million, a P/E ratio of -86.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 47.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 543,228 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in eGain in the first quarter worth about $4,818,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 566.7% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 426,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 362,628 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

