Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) vs. ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Head to Head Contrast

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and ImmunityBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. ImmunityBio has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.75%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -660.21% -106.48% -63.63% ImmunityBio -71,743.44% N/A -104.67%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and ImmunityBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $12.14 million 4.07 -$33.92 million ($2.41) -0.46 ImmunityBio $930,000.00 2,772.00 -$346.79 million N/A N/A

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats ImmunityBio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Deafness and Communication Disorders, and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with CytRx Corporation, EnGeneIC Pty Limited, GlobeImmune, Inc., and Infectious Disease Research Institute, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Diego, California.

