Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 3.6 %

Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,631. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

