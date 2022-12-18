Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.19.

LLY stock opened at $359.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

