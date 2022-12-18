Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($57.47) to €50.80 ($53.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Elisa Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Elisa Oyj Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

