Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Up 16.3% in November

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of ELYS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 639,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 182.46% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.