EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,400 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 925,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE EME traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.17. 2,007,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,200. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $156.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

