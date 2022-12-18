Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.