Enjin Coin Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001557 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $260.94 million and $6.19 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001706 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $860.28 or 0.05127994 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00486238 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,833.18 or 0.28809822 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
