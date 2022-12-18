Ennis (EBF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter.
Ennis Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of EBF opened at $22.34 on Friday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.48.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ennis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.
