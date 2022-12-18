Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $135.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.47.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.