Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Update

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,983,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,863,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,381,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Envestnet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $59.15. 876,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,609. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.