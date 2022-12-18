Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,244. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.37). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,109.86% and a negative return on equity of 2,650.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,286.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $867,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $479,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $91,000. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 97.9% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 37.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,204,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 328,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading

