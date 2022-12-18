EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, EOS has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $949.23 million and $48.29 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00005275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007898 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00026122 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002435 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,300,246 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.