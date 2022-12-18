Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $667.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $616.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.36. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

