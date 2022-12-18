Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $710,914.10 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $85.00 million and approximately $710,914.10 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00007973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,757.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00384168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00866210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00094831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.00610445 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00265981 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,622,860 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.