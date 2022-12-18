Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $84.60 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Ergo has a total market cap of $84.60 million and approximately $803,537.49 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00007948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,738.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00385863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00859121 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00095787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.00614834 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00271647 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,590,256 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

