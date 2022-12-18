Euler 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00023579 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $39.25 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euler has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.11 or 0.05400021 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00486823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.69 or 0.28844492 BTC.

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.