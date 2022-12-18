Euler Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Euler has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00024321 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $40.47 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

