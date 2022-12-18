Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.