Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

