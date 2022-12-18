Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $262.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

