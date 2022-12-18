Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $266.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.