Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,321,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a market cap of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

