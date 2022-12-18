Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

NYSE:NSC opened at $250.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.