Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

