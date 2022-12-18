Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after buying an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after buying an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHM opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.