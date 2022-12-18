Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,058 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 128.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

