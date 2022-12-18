Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 849 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day moving average is $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

