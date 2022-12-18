Evmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $99.52 million and $1.04 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

