Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, December 19th.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

