Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

