Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th.
Evofem Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $8.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.