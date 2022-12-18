Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 18,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,094. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.65. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

