Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Update

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,573. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

