Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 837,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $125.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $136.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fabrinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,305,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,654,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 117,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

