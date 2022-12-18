FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 117.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 447.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.63.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $428.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

