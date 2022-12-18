Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($116.55) to GBX 9,890 ($121.33) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.19) to GBX 9,630 ($118.15) in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($161.94) to £125 ($153.36) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,321.55.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 38.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.