Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.54 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $66.54 million and $17.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022094 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

