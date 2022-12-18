Filecoin (FIL) Price Tops $3.06 on Top Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00018335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $110.95 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 343,422,954 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

