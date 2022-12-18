Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,667,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,052. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.80.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

