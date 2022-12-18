Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after buying an additional 4,993,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.37. 15,975,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,054,541. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.