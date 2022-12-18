Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 14,673 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $99.35. 7,546,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,387,274. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

