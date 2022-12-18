Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,133,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 193,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. 22,951,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,360,289. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

