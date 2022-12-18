Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 887 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,147 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 0.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.59) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.8 %

BHP Group Profile

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.