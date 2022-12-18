Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 74,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.58. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 52.79% and a negative net margin of 6,431.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

